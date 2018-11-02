Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of now-jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, has filed a petition in a Patna court seeking divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, reports said. Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav had exchanged rings with senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai at a traditional function in Patna in April 2018. Aishwarya Rai is also the grand-daughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of now-jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, has filed a petition in a Patna court seeking divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, reports said. Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav had married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12, 2018. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader had exchanged rings with senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai at a traditional function in Patna in April 2018. Aishwarya Rai is also the grand-daughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai.

Tej Pratap’s wedding had grabbed many eyeballs as more than 7,000 guests including political personalities from various parties had attended the big fat Bihari wedding of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son. Senior political leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Former Union Minister CP Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were spotted at the wedding function.

Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap’s mother, had triggered a controversy last year saying that she doesn’t want girls who go to cinema halls or malls, but girls who are home-makers and respect the elders like her. Reports that time had claimed that Aishwarya was Rabri Devi’s choice.

Aishwarya did her schooling at Notre Dame Academy in Patna and has an MBA degree from Amity University in Noida. She did her Bachelor’s degree in History from Delhi University’s Miranda House college.

The 25-year-old, Aishwarya Rai, has two younger siblings – Ayushi Rai and Apurva Rai. Aishwarya’s younger sister Ayushi is pursuing engineering from a college in Bengaluru while her younger brother Apurva Rai is a lawyer at Patna High Court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More