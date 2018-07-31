The elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief once again hogged headlines on Tuesday, July 31, when he was seen dressed up as Hindu deity- Lord Shiva to perform at a ritual ceremony at a Shiva temple in Patna, Bihar. Earlier, he hogged headlines for conducting a bicycle rally to protest over the surging prices of fuel.

Pratap was seen wearing an orange vest, a tiger-print lower playing damru and blowing a conch as a priest at the ritual ceremony

Pratap was seen wearing an orange vest, a tiger-print lower playing damru and blowing a conch as a priest at the ritual ceremony. In the video shared by news agency ANI, Pratap is seen playing the dumru in the huge ritual ceremony with full gusto.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

But witnesses embarrassment as he sprawled on the road while riding a bicycle when he was accompanied by many supporters and security personnel.

The former health minister of Bihar has also some exciting projects coming from him, which is the foray into the Hindi Cinema. Recently, Pratap shared the poster of his forthcoming film titled, Rudra: The Avatar.

The announcement of the film was made by the leader-turned-actor on his Twitter account. In the poster, Pratap was seen wearing cool shades and the title of the film is written in Hindi.

This is notPratap’s first film in the Bollywood, before this, he was earlier seen in Apaharan Udyog, where he played the role of Bihar chief minister in 2016.

