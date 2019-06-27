Tej Pratap Yadav to launch Tej Sena tomorrow, political forum or not, we don't know: Tej Pratap Yadav will launch his new political forum, Tej Sena, tomorrow, June 28, 2019.

Tej Pratap Yadav to launch Tej Sena tomorrow, political forum or not, we don’t know: Three months after launching his political outfit, Lalu Rabri Morcha, Tej Pratap Yadav will not launch his new online platform ‘Tej Sena’ on Friday. While announcing the online platform, the elder son of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said that it is a platform for changemakers and would launch on June 28, 2019. Recently, the 30-year-old made several headlines in the past.

Apart from calling it quits with the RJD, Tej Pratap also separated ways with his wife Aishwarya Rai, barely six months after marriage and also moved out of his home. During Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tej Pratap left the RJD over some differences with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. The leader had alleged that Tejashwo did not agree to field candidates of his choice from the Sheohar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seats.

Join Tej Sena for change, an online platform for change makers. Launching on 28th June. pic.twitter.com/Y2ERUnkMsq — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 26, 2019

The leader also contested in the Lok Sabha polls and campaigned against the RJD and his father-in-law Chandrika Rai. Earlier, it was reported that he would contest against his father-in-law but that did not happen.

Apart from the differences with brother Tejashwi, Tej Pratap extended his support to brother Yadav after the party’s massive debacle in the elections 2019. The RJD failed to claim a single seat in the polls, however, it had contested on 19 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App