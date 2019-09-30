Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya Rai has alleged that her mother-in-law Rabri Devi denied her food while her sister-in-law Misa Bharti asked her to leave immediately.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai says Rabri Devi denied her food, Misa Bharti asked to leave immediately: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai has levelled some serious allegations against her mother-in-law Rabri Devi and sister-in-law Misa Bharti, reports said. Speaking to media, Rai, the estranged wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, revealed that she was denied food at her in-law’s residence since June.

She alleged that her sister-in-law Misa Bharti pushed her out of her in-law’s residence, where she has been putting up for a while now. Aishwarya, the oldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai, married Tej Pratap in May 2018. The marriage, however, did not work out and Tej Pratap filed a divorce in November 2018.

Rai revealed that she was not even allowed to enter the kitchen and used to get food from her parents’ home. Rai also alleged that Misa Bharti denied giving her keys to the kitchen when she went to fetch water from there, adding she misbehaved with her in front of Rabri Devi and pushed her out of the house.

She also revealed that the staff at her in-laws’ house also tried to snatch her mobile phone in which she had recorded a video to support her allegations in the ongoing divorce case. She further noted that if her father-in-law, Lalu Prasad Yadav was present at home then the matter would have been solved in a better manner.

RJD leader Chandrika Rai was also present with her daughter. He said that he was ashamed of the fact that he married his daughter in the family.

Earlier on September 13, Aishwarya Rai was seen rushing out of Lalu Prasad’s residence at 10 Circular Road, with tears in her eyes. She was seen sitting in a vehicle belonging to her father in a hurry.

Speaking about the incident, Rai said that her vehicle was not permitted inside her in-law’s residence. Earlier in August, Rai had accused her husband of being a drug addict.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App