Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday, July 27, was reportedly riding on a bicycle in Patna in order to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country faced, but the leader ended with a hilarious tumble on the road, which was captured by many mobile phone cameras. And to deal with that embarrassment, he said: “People fall only to rise in life.” In the video, which went viral on social media, the former Bihar minister was seen riding a bicycle, who was accompanied by many people.

He was surrounded by many security personnel, who were also seen speeding up with the leader, along with media persons. As many RJD supporters started shouting, the young politician sprawled on the road. After the sudden fall, Pratap got back on the bicycle but with a chagrined face. He did not want the cameras to be around him and looked infuriated due to the sudden embarrassment.

Tej Pratap was the health minister in Bihar before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled out of RJD. Ever since Tej Pratap along with his brother Tejaswi has hurled many attacks on Nitish.

The young leader has now ventured into Bihar’s movie industry and has a movie lined up for release, titled Rudra – The Avtar. Recently, he tweeted a teaser poster of his forthcoming film wearing cool glasses, which is also his debut into Bollyoowd.

