Violent clashes broke out in Bihar's Aurangabad between two communities over Ram Navami procession. At least 60 people including 20 policemen have been reported injured and are being treated in a local hospital. At least 10 shops in Aurangabad's Ramesh market area were torched down by an incited mob. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has condemned the Nitish Kumar government for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

At least 50 shops were torched and many were reported injured in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Sunday after clashes broke out between two communities over Ram Navami procession. The district administration has imposed a curfew in the area to bring the situation under control. Aurangabad police confirmed that after the curfew situation is under control and no shoot at sight orders have been issued. The situation broke out in the aftermath of Ramnavmi celebrations in the area when stones were hurled at a group carrying out a religious procession.

As per media reports, things took a violent turn when a group carrying Ram Navami procession was attacked by some miscreants in the Nawadih area of the town. An angry mob then vented out their anger on the shops and torched at least 10 of them in the Ramesh market area, causing heavy damage to the property. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with police forces to control the violence. More than 60 people including 20 policemen sustained injuries in the clash.

Talking to a leading News channel after the orders of curfew, Aurangabad’s district magistrate Rahul Ranjan confirmed that no shoot at sight orders have been issued, while stating that the situation is under control now. He said the police helped in restoring the peace in the area after a procession passing through a pre-decided route was attacked by miscreants. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to ensure peace.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, says some goons are misusing the name of Ram

Attacking the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government over the communal clashes in Aurangabad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Chief Minister for failing to maintain the law and order in the Bihar. “Shocking! Communal clashes broke out in Aurangabad. 50 shops torched by rioters and more than 60 persons injured in stone pelting. Nitish Kumar must be relaxed & enlightened after bringing BJP in power from back door,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yadav also appealed the people of Bihar and Aurangabad to maintain peace and harmony, assuring that his party MLAs will be eager to help the administration in ensuring peace. “I appeal people of Bihar to maintain peace and harmony & not to fall in the trap of BJP led Nitish govt. I hv asked our party cadre & MLAs to help administration in maintaining law & order.BJP cadre openly inciting violence & challenging govt only to polarise the society,” he wrote in his second tweet.

ALSO READ: SC slaps Rs 50000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal government for laziness on sealing drive, pollution report

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App