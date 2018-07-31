Bihar assembly opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has come forward in defence of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams. Kumar started the Super 30 programme 14 years ago, teaching students for free.

Claiming that allegations against the Anand Kumar are part of a well-organised propaganda, Tejashwi said that it’s a conspiracy by the media to discredit and defame Anand Kumar because he hails from a low caste.

“An onslaught of propaganda is being run in media influenced by feudal mindset to discredit & defame Anand Kumar. Just because feudal can’t see a successful mentor frm an Extremely backward class empowering & educating underprivileged & a Bollywood movie being made honouring him,” Tejashwi tweeted.

Anand Kumar is accused by his own students of providing false information about his Patna-based coaching centre.

Kumar started the Super 30 programme 14 years ago, teaching students for free, training them to crack the IIT entrance exam. The institute, set up in 2002, provides food and accommodation to the students as well.

The institute was in the headlines in 2010 when 30 of his students cracked the tough IIT-JEE exam. It drew the attention of foreign media, including the Time Magazine.

According to reports, this year 26 of his students cracked the exam. However, some of his students have alleged that the claims are false, saying that only 3 of his students had cracked the prestigious exam. The rest were from some other institute.

Earlier, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday tweeted in support of Mr Kumar.

“I am fond of him & proud of him like many of you. Hope, wish & pray that the society would be able to distinguish all these sponsored issues & stand by Mr Anand Kumar at this stage so that he is able to continue his mission of taking our nation to the top…Jai Bihar. Jai Hind!,” the tweet read.

The lynching continues in one form or another – from physical to verbal to "rumoral"…This time the victim seems to be our own hero of “Super30-Anand Kumar” – the genius, mathematician, guru, role model, pride of Bihar, pride of the Nation with years of successful teaching…1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

