Tejashwi Yadav Critiques Bihar’s Law And Order Following Nawada Violence

In the wake of a violent incident where at least 20-25 houses were set ablaze in Nawada, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Issues Plaguing Bihar

Yadav highlighted a range of issues plaguing the state, including rising murder rates, attacks on Dalit homes, and rampant incidents of robbery, kidnapping, and sexual violence. The RJD leader accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of remaining silent amid the chaos, questioning why he has not communicated with the media or the public about these critical issues.

“Murders are happening every day in Bihar. The houses of Dalits are being burnt. Incidents of robbery, kidnapping, and ransom are taking place. Girls and women are being raped. The law and order situation is bad; criminals are out of control. The public is troubled by the corruption prevalent in the police station and block. The police are busy laundering money in the name of prohibition. But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is silent and inactive on all these burning issues,” Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Criticism of the Chief Minister

Yadav further criticized the Chief Minister for only allowing a few officers to accompany him during inspections, inaugurations, and foundation-laying ceremonies of half-constructed projects, suggesting that this creates a facade of normalcy. “If everything is fine, then why does the Chief Minister not communicate with the media and the public? When the Chief Minister visits an area or district, why are the local public representatives not invited? Why are the departmental ministers not accompanied? The CM is eroding the established democratic norms, traditions, and values,” Yadav added.

Recent Violence Heightens Concerns

The recent violence in Nawada has heightened concerns regarding the state government’s management of law and order, prompting the opposition to speak out about the situation.

In a shocking incident on the night of September 18, about 20-25 houses were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in the Mufassil Police Station area in Krishnanagar, Nawada district.

Opposition Leaders Speak Out

Several leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, criticized the Bihar government over the law and order situation in the state. Highlighting injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and its NDA allies for suppressing the community.

“Burning down an entire colony of Mahadalits in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families highlights the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar. The cries of the Dalit families who lost their homes and property and the terror created in the deprived society by the echoes of fierce firing did not succeed in waking up the sleeping government of Bihar,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Call for Immediate Action

Lashing out at the NDA government, Rahul accused them of sheltering anarchists who intimidate the Bahujans. He stated that the silence of the Prime Minister on such an incident is a “seal of approval” for this conspiracy. “The Bihar Government and the State Police must take immediate and strict action against all the culprits of this shameful crime and provide complete justice to the victim families by rehabilitating them,” the Congress leader wrote on X.

BSP Chief Calls for Aid

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to aid the victims. “The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar’s Nawada by goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims,” Mayawati wrote in a post on X.

