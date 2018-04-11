Just a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering of over 20,000 swachhagrahis, had lauded the effort of the Bihar Government for embracing the swachchta scheme by constructing over 8.5 lakh toilets in a week, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked his claim. Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that it was a 'big goof-up' by the Prime Minister. RJD's ally in Bihar, Congress' leader Sanjay Nirupam also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi by stating that the claims mentioned by the PM were not humanly possible.

Taking to his Twitter handle, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that it was a ‘big goof-up’ by the Prime Minister. He further added that ‘even Nitish Kumar would not agree with the false claims made by PM Modi.’ While addressing the people in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha at Bihar, PM Modi said, “In the past one week, over 8.5 lakh toilets have been constructed in Bihar and that is not an easy task to do. The speed and development is not a mean feat. This proves that soon Bihar would catch up with the national average” he also said that it was Bihar that transformed Gandhi Ji into Mahatma.

PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar. 1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins So 850000%168=5059 Toilets per Hr

5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

As per sources, the Bihar Government had constructed some 8.5 lakh toilets between March 13 and April 9. The source added that a half of the toilets had been constructed before the week PM Modi had mentioned in his address. However, their ‘geo-tagging wasn’t done’. RJD’s ally in Bihar, Congress’ leader Sanjay Nirupam also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi by stating that the claims mentioned by the PM were not humanly possible. He said, “It wasn’t humanly possible to construct toilets at such high speed.”

