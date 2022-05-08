Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) disputed poll strategist Prashant Kishor's claim that Bihar has seen "no development in 30 years."

Kishor has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for the state’s lack of progress throughout their 30-year tenures in government. Tejashwi, speaking to reporters here, dismissed his claims as unfounded and questioned his role in politics thus far.

He stated, “I should respond to Prashant Kishor’s statement is beyond me. It’s a ridiculous claim. Who is he? I’m not aware of his whereabouts. So yet, he has never had a role in anything.”

The RJD leader also addressed the Chief Minister’s response to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act’s implementation in the country, criticizing the Nitish Kumar-led party for voting in favour of the measure in Parliament.

Kumar stated that the CAA is a policy issue, and that the state government is more concerned with protecting people from COVID. The comments were made in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that the Act would be enforced soon after the pandemic ended.

Tejashwi, in a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claimed that his party had voted in favour of the Bill in Parliament, therefore his comments on the subject were irrelevant.

According to the RJD leader, “On CAA-NRC, we have a clear position. We have consistently opposed this in Parliament, and I do not believe it will be adopted in Bihar very soon. The bill was supported by the JDU in Parliament. People had taken to the streets in protest of the measure, and each political party had stated its position on the issue. Statements are meaningless if the JDU voted in favour of CAA.”