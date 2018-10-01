As per reports, the following remarks by Tejashwi Yadav came while he was responding the media queries about several raids and investigations taking place against his family. Earlier, the reports suggested that his elder brother Tej Pratap Singh and sister Misa were miffed as Tejashwi was enjoying all the media attention.

The former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, squashed the reports speculating a feud within the Yadav family. He further fired a cannon at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he was behind the rumours. He further claimed that Kumar was doing so to demoralise his party workers. As per reports, the following remarks by Tejashwi Yadav came while he was responding the media queries about several raids and investigations taking place against his family. Earlier, the reports suggested that his elder brother Tej Pratap Singh and sister Misa were miffed as Tejashwi was enjoying all the media attention.

Putting the speculations suggesting a family feud to rest, Tejashwi Yadav said that all the reports hinting towards rift within the family were being spread on the orders of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He added that Nitish Kumar was doing this to psychologically affect his party workers and supporters. talking to media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his marriage has to wait as he is currently focusing on 2019 elections. he added that he doesn’t want to get married as he will too busy with 2019 elections to have the proper honeymoon.

As per a report by NDTV, talking about his marriage, Tejashwi Yadav said that he had been getting marriage proposals even at the political gatherings. He added that one time a priest even started showing pictures of girls while the two were on stage.

