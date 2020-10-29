RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reacted to PM Modi's Prince of Jungle Raj' jibe and said he is the Prime Minister of the country and can speak anything. However, instead of making personal attacks, he should have spoken on issues like Bihar package, unemployment and hunger.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Yuvraaj (Prince) of Jungle Raj” jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandan’s chief ministerial candidate on Thursday said that he should have spoken about the issues of hunger and unemployment in Bihar, rather than making personal attacks.

“He is the Prime Minister of the country, he can speak anything. I do not want to comment on this, but if he had come to Bihar, he should have spoken on the special package for the state, unemployment, and hunger. People were expecting he would speak on these issues,” said the RJD leader.

About Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment on Rahul Gandhi having “no aukaat” left, Yadav reiterated that the BJP leaders should speak on ground-level issues like unemployment and corruption rather than making personal attacks.

Also Read: Delhi chokes as air quality turns ‘severe’, Kejriwal launches ‘Green Delhi’ app

Also Read: ‘Our military posture was very offensive’: Former IAF Chief on Abhinandan’s release

He claimed that the general feedback received from people showed the RJD is making a “clean sweep” in phase one of the Assembly elections, which concluded on Wednesday. “From the general feedback we received, we predict that we are making a clean sweep. People across the binaries of caste, class, and religion have voted on the issues of unemployment and corruption,” he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition and even went ahead to term the Mahagathbandan’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as “Yuvraaj of Jungleraj” (Prince of Jungleraj). It is important to note that the era of former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule in the state is often referred to as ‘Junglreraj’ by its opponents.

“I want to know from the people of Patna, I want to know from the people of Bihar, could Bihar dream of becoming an IT-hub in Jungle Raj? Whether ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’, he can take Bihar forward in the field of IT, or in any area of modernity,” PM Modi said at the rally held in Patna.

The Prime Minister attacked the RJD and said, “Who can fulfil the aspirations of the poor of Bihar, this aspiration of the middle class of Bihar? People who made Bihar sick, looted Bihar, can they do this work? Those who thought only of their family, did injustice to every single person of Bihar, also took away the rights of Dalits-Backward-deprived, will those people understand the expectations of Bihar? Only NDA can do it.”

PM Modi appealed to the people to cast their votes for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates to save Bihar from becoming ‘bimar’. “Just like you can save your self from COVID-19 with a mask, similarly with a single vote you can save Bihar from becoming ‘bimar’,” said PM Modi while making a voting appeal for NDA candidates. He further said days of ‘lalten’ (lantern) (RJD’s party symbol) are over and only NDA can fulfill the aspirations of Bihar.

Also Read: Terror-funding case: NIA continues raids on Srinagar and Delhi’s NGOs