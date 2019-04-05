In his book, the former Bihar CM has claimed that Nitish sent JD (U) vice-president Prashant Kishor five times to convince him for allowing Nitish rejoin the alliance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in his soon-to-be-released book has claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was willing to return to the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) within six months of walking out and joining BJP. Lalu further wrote he had lost trust in Nitish completely and hence, he didn’t let him join the grand-alliance again.

Reiterating father’s claims on Nitish, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, said the former alliance partner wanted to rejoin the grand alliance and made many attempts to get back. In his book, the former Bihar CM has claimed that Nitish sent JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor five times to convince him for letting Nitish rejoin the alliance.

Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar wanted to rejoin mahagatbadhan says Lalu in upcoming book: I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA pic.twitter.com/gdGJTFaP0b — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

Lalu wrote that Kishore indicated on a written assurance to JD (U) by RJD for Nitish’s re-entry, followed by JD (U) pulling out of the alliance with BJP. He said he didn’t want to deceive people who had voted for the grand alliance and against BJP in 2015. Prashant Kishor who has been mentioned by Lalu in the book has rubbished his claims in this tweet:

The claims made by Laluji as reported are BOGUS. This is nothing but a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him. Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JDU, but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed. https://t.co/9B5clUBxea — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 5, 2019

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, on the other hand, said Lalu has made a bogus claim. Dismissing Lalu’s claims, JD (U) secretary general KC Tyagi said Nitish never wanted to get back to RJD after he cut-off his ties in 2017. If there was any intention, the party would have discussed it. Nitish Kumar will be the last person to make a compromise and JD (U)’s rejection of RJD is permanent, said Tyagi.

Lalu’s forthcoming book ‘Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey’, which is an autobiographical account has been co-authored by Nalin Verma and published by Rupa Publications India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More