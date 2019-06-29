Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to express his concern over the untimely loss of kids because of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar. Yadav was earlier criticised by other parties for being inconsiderate towards the tragic deaths of kids.

Amid the mounting death cases in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed concern on Twitter nearly three weeks after the outbreak jolted the state. Yadav said he was undergoing knee treatment for the last few weeks because of which he was socially inactive. Bihar, since the AES outbreak, has witnessed over 160 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, the 29-year-old leader said that because of long-delayed ligament and ACL injury he could not give time to other things. He wrote that he was amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories. Yadav was lashed out at by political rivals for not being present in the house when the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly that began on Friday.

Tejashwi, expressing concern over deaths said he was abreast of the outbreak of encephalitis in the state despite being away. He claimed to constantly follow up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES and asked party workers, leaders, to visit affected families.

Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 29, 2019

He was last seen in public after the post-poll review meeting held at his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence on May 28. With the social media announcement of his awareness about encephalitis, Yadav has put an end to speculation about him going missing. He slammed politicians for indulging in photo-ops.

His absence was acutely felt by the party cadre given the beginning of the monsoon session of Bihar assembly on June 28 and no opposition strategy for the session in place. Bihar has been hit by a health crisis with more than 150 children dying of encephalitis and it was felt that the RJD could not put a strong front against the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state in the absence of its leader.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App