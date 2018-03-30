Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat and accused him training the youth of how to incite violence in the state. Mentioning that Mohan Bhagwat who was in Bihar for more than 2 weeks, Tejashwi Yadav said that during that time the RSS chief gave training of how to incite violence during Ram Navami.

Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat and accused him training the youth of how to incite violence in the state. Mentioning that Mohan Bhagwat who was in Bihar for more than 2 weeks, Tejashwi Yadav said that during that time the RSS chief gave training of how to incite violence during Ram Navami. He hit out saying “now people are getting to know about the agenda of his Bihar visit.”

Earlier in the day, while speaking on the recent episode of communal clashes in the state, ruling party Janata Dal (United) chief secretary Shyam Raja while speaking to NDTV had said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar never compromises on the law and order from … and for this, they are willing to pay any price.” The chief secretary was mentioning that the party was willing to pay any price for maintaining law & order.

Mohan Bhagwat recently came to Bihar for 14 days. In these 14 days, he gave training on how to incite riots during #RamNavami. Now people are getting to know about the agenda of his Bihar visit: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on incidents of communal violence in #Bihar pic.twitter.com/bLfYxwIiIb — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

Also Read: Communal clashes in Bihar continue, violence in Nalanda after idol vandalised

On March 17, tension gripped the state after clashes erupted between 2 communities in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar area during a Ram Navami procession which was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayansevak Sang activists. It was led by Arijit Shashwat, son of Union minister Ashwani Choubey. As a fallout, over 35 people including policemen were wounded and various shops were set ablaze. On March 25, communal clashes took place in Bihar’s Aurangabad following a stone-pelting incident in connection with similar Ram Navami procession. The turbulence continued for 2 days, leaving more than 25 people injured and 50 shops gutted.

Also Read: Ghaziabad elevated road: Samajwadi Party workers show black flags to CM Yogi Adityanath

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App