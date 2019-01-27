RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while praising Rahul Gandhi has stated that the Congress president has all the qualities to become a good prime minister. However, he added that the prime ministerial candidate will be decided by the members of the grand alliance after the 2019 elections. He also emphasised that he is ready to go to any extent to make sure BJP does not come back to power.

In the run-up to upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has all the qualities to become a good prime minister, according to latest reports. Distancing himself from taking a definitive stand, the RJD minister clarified that the members of the grand alliance will decide the prime ministerial candidate after the 2019 elections. All praises for the Congress President, Tejashwi has been quoted saying that Rahul has managed to win the hearts of people despite a long-drawn negative campaign against him.

On being asked if Rahul was the obvious choice to lead a pan-India opposition, the politician responded that Democracy is people-oriented, not person-centric. Accusing BJP of idol worshipping, the politician said that the opposition does not believe in that culture.

Claiming to pursue fearless politics, Tejashwi Yadav has said that BJP has been trying to frame him in false cases but they are not afraid and do not fear vindictive politics. Challenging the latter, the RJD leader asserted that he is ready to go to any extent to make sure that party does not come back to power and added that the constitution of the country is at stake.

Previously, DMK President MK Stalin had lent his support to Rahul Gandhi and proposed fielding him in the prime ministerial race against PM Narendra Modi in upcoming 2019 elections. All the countdown to Lok Sabha elections 2019 draws closer, all eyes are on the major showdown between BJP and the mahagathbandhan that include Congress and other opposition parties.

