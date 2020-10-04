Mahagathbandan members on Saturday announced Tejashwi Yadav as its face throughout the Bihar polls. His party has been allotted 144 seats out of the total 243 in the upcoming elections after meetings in the grand alliance.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan on Saturday announced its seat-sharing for Bihar elections with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its leader. His party has been allotted 144 seats out of the total 243 in the upcoming elections after meetings in the Mahagathbandhan.

On Saturday, after the announcement, differences cropped up as Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani expressed dissatisfaction with the seat allocation and walked out of the joint press conference. Congress leader Avinash Pandey made the announcement about Tejashwi Yadav being the face of the alliance which is seeking to oust the ruling NDA from power in the state.

He said that the alliance was led by RJD and its leader Tejashwi Yadav would lead them, they wanted Bihar to prosper under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Apart from Pandey and Tejashwi Yadav, the press conference was attended by RJD leaders Tejpal Yadav and Manoj Jha and leaders from other parties in the alliance.

Also read: Hathras horror: Rahul, Priyanka and 3 others allowed to visit victim’s family

Also read: Bihar election: Mahagathbandhan backs Tejashwi Yadav for CM post

Yadav announced the seat allocation and said Congress will contest 70 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) 19, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) four and Communist Party of India (CPI) six seats.

Yadav said that out of the 144 seats left with RJD, they were in talks with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and whatever is finalised, they would let everyone know in two to three days. Sahani expressed disappointment with the arrangement and said injustice has been done to the most backward classes in the state. “This is like stabbing us in the back,” he said and walked out of the press conference.

Tejashwi Yadav said Congress will also contest the lone Lok Sabha by-poll in the state from Balmiki Nagar. Pandey, who spoke at the beginning of the press conference, said various parties in UPA have decided to come together as partners for Bihar Assembly elections.

Bihar will go to the polls on October 28, November 3 and 7 for 243 member assembly.

Also read: PM Modi hails Atal tunnel as new lifeline for Ladakh