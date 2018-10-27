Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha’s meet triggers talks in Bihar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha and former deputy CM of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met each other in Bihar's Arwal district on Friday. The meeting between both the leaders triggered talks and speculations in Bihar that both leaders may join hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections president of alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Samta Party Upendra Kushwaha on Friday met with the opposition in leader Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav in Arwal district. The meeting between both the heavyweight leaders of Bihar has triggered talks and speculations that both of them may join hands and RLSP’s discontent in the state’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA). After meeting RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, former Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav said that meetings are always positive.

According to the reports, during the meeting both the leaders had a word about 2019 Lok Sabha elections and both the leaders may contest the upcoming elections together. Tejashwi Yadav also shared a picture of the meeting on RJD’s social site. While an official from Kushwaha’s party took the speculations lightly and said that public figures do meet each other, even if they are not allies. While the party president refused to comment on the matter.

“Kushwaha, in his capacity as a Union minister, had an engagement in Arwal. It was a coincidence that Tejashwi too had a political programme in the district and the two happened to be in the circuit house at the same time,” RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand said.

A few hours before their meeting, BJP president Amit Shah and Janata Dal(United) chief Nitish Kumar announced a 50-50 seat-sharing formula in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. According to the reports, the 40 seats have been divided as Nitish Kumar’s NDA would fight on 16 seats, BJP will contest con 17 seats and the two other alliance partners Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will field 5 and 2 candidates respectively.

