A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday met the Dalit powerhouse in Lucknow to congratulate her on joining hands with SP with an aim to overthrow BJP from the state. Reports said that the leader is soon to meet SP chief too. Tejashwi welcomed the alliance in UP saying his father RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had always suggested grand alliance in the state like Bihar.

Tejashwi also claimed that in the forthcoming elections, the BJP would be whitewashed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Hitting at the BJP, the RJP leader claimed that the ruling government is trying to scrap BR Ambedkar constitution and implement Nagpur laws. Tejashwi further claimed that in 2019, BJP would not even win a seat in Uttar Pradesh adding that SP-BSP alliance will win all the seats.

When asked about father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s involvement in fodder scam, Bihar leader of opposition alleged that his father is behind the bars as he did not surrender before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he doesn’t have any grudge against Modi but it is a war between for ideology.

Earlier on Saturday, January 12, 2019, Mayawati and Akhilesh addressed a joint media briefing where they announced that BSP and SP will contest from 38 seats each in 2019 polls. The alliance has also overlooked the Congress citing reason including party’s involvement in defence scams.

