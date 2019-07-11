BJP's youngest lawmaker Tejasvi Surya, who's also the newly elected Bengaluru South MP yesterday in Lok Sabha demanded National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka citing illegal migrants influx in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youngest parliamentarian Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday demanded NRC (National Register of Citizens) for Karnataka. He urged the Centre to run the NRC exercise in Karnataka citing threat from illegal immigrants to the state.

In his speech during the zero hour proceedings, Surya raised the issue of 40,000 illegal Muslim Bangladeshi immigrants as he called them a threat to the security of the state. He added that illegal immigrants have also become a very serious economic threat to the people of Karnataka as they take away jobs through illegal Aadhaar cards and other documents.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also defended the NRC exercise carried out by BJP in Assam. He has also assured people to follow the same in other north-eastern states such as Nagaland and Tripura. In West Bengal also, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Shah had assured people to bring in NRC in the state if BJP was voted to power.

Sir, it means a lot that you put out this tweet. Have been ardent follower of your parliamentary work from many years now After Sardar Patel, India is now having great Home Minister in Sri @AmitShah Ji. I am sure he will do everything to protect our country's sovereign interests https://t.co/ww8ohwoWoP — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 11, 2019

Surya has received support for his NRC remarks in Lok Sabha. BJP’s Baijayant Jay Panda appreciated the young man for making the right noise in Parliament.

Panda, in his tweet, said NRC was needed for Odisha as well given the huge influx of immigrants in the coastal districts. The Assam citizens’ list is being updated for the first time since 1951 to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh. The excluded people will have the chance to file their claims at the designated NRC help centres.

The centre had extended the deadline to complete the ongoing exercise in Assam to July 30. The process had been extended in December last year by six months to June 30. Over 40 lakh people were not named in the draft citizens’ list published on July 30 last year that fuelled controversy eventually. Lakhs of them have applied for re-verification. The draft list included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3,29 crore applications.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App