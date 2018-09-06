Telangana Assembly dissolution LIVE updates: Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao and his cabinet colleagues on Thursday met Governor ESL Narasimhan and informed him about the Cabinet's decision to dissolve the state Assembly. The Governor has accepted the recommendation of Telangana CM and has asked him to continue as the caretaker CM of the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet on Thursday met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan and informed them about the party’s decision to dissolve the state Assembly. The Governor has accepted KCR’s recommendation and asked him to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed. It has been repeatedly reported that Telangana CM KCR will recommend dissolution of the state assembly and expecting early polls in the state.

Earlier, a report quoting a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) functionary said that KCR has asked all his cabinet members to be available during the meeting. Besides this, it has also been reported that KCR and his cabinet colleagues will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan to submit a copy of the cabinet resolution on the dissolution of the state assembly.

It has been highly predicted that the TRS chief is eyeing on the early polls in Telangana. Also, if the state polls in Telangana will take place in the month of December i.e. with the other four states, it will give TRS enough time to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are Telangana Assembly dissolution LIVE updates:

Live Blog

