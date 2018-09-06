Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet on Thursday met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan and informed them about the party’s decision to dissolve the state Assembly. The Governor has accepted KCR’s recommendation and asked him to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed. It has been repeatedly reported that Telangana CM KCR will recommend dissolution of the state assembly and expecting early polls in the state.
Earlier, a report quoting a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) functionary said that KCR has asked all his cabinet members to be available during the meeting. Besides this, it has also been reported that KCR and his cabinet colleagues will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan to submit a copy of the cabinet resolution on the dissolution of the state assembly.
It has been highly predicted that the TRS chief is eyeing on the early polls in Telangana. Also, if the state polls in Telangana will take place in the month of December i.e. with the other four states, it will give TRS enough time to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections.
Here are Telangana Assembly dissolution LIVE updates:
Live Blog
In the last 5 years, there has been a 21.96 percent growth in the revenue of our state. This is not the condition with other states and most of them are below 10 percent. So, our state is going ahead with good growth. These are not our figures; these are figures from the Centre: K Chandrasekhar Rao
K Chandrasekhar Rao: We have received a lot of awards for developing our economy. But of late a lot of talk about our schemes has been happening. Fingers are being pointed at all of our schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. However, all these allegations are absolutely baseless. Do they have proof?
We have been dealing with power issues for so long. Electricity has been a problem in the sate during the last 35 years, but we have made it better after consistent endeavour. Our engineers have worked all the time on our projects and they have been on the field till 2 am or so: K Chandrasekhar Rao
We didn't come to power just to do politics; We want development of state and the development process in Telangana should not stop: K Chandrasekhar Rao
We have resigned as and when required. I salute my MPs and all leaders for their cooperation. When we decided to dissolve the assembly none of the leaders objected to the proposal. Instead, they gave their consent to go ahead: K Chandrasekhar Rao
Today, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is declaring 105 candidates: K Chandrasekhar Rao
Governor ESL Narasimhan asks KCR to continue as caretaker Telangana CM
Governor ESL Narasimhan approves assembly dissolution as recommended by CM KC Rao. Governor has asked Rao to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed.