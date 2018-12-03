Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed to change the name of Telangana's capital Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, the BJP has openly supported his proposition. While addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Goshamahal constituency, he said that if BJP came to power in Telangana it would rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

Just a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s most sought-after campaigner for the in-process assembly elections Mahant Yogi Adityanath proposed to change the name of Telangana’s capital Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, the BJP has openly supported his proposition. While addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana’s Goshamahal constituency along with incumbent BJP MLA Raja Singh, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that if BJP came to power in Telangana it would rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha from UP, GVL Narasimha Rao lauded the comment made by Yogi and said that the party would actively pursue the matters if it gets eloected to power in Telangana. Adityanath on Sunday had said that if people are keen to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar they must vote for BJP. Interestingly, the UP government has been on a renaming spree and has changed the name of Faiabad to Ayodhya and Allahbad to Prayagraj.

Rao while addressing the press on behalf of his party said that Yogi is a top leader of the party and that most people know that Hyderabad’s erstwhile name was Bhagyanagar. He also said that it is a great suggestion by the UP CM which his party will pursue if they come to power and that people are now wanting to their roots and historical greatness. He further added that people of Hyderabad would be grateful if it gets its name back. BJP MLA from the constituency Raja Singh on more than one occassion has openly advocated the renaming of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

