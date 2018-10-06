The 119-seat Telangana Assembly will see a triangular contest among the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. K Chandrasekhar Rao, the reigning Chief Minister of Telangana, has been the head of the state ever since it was founded on June 2, 2014.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the state of Telangana will undergo Assembly elections in a single phase on December 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 11. Same dates have been announced for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 as well. After the announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, the model code of conduct was enforced in the state with immediate effect.

The 119-seat Telangana Assembly will see a triangular contest among the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. K Chandrasekhar Rao, the reigning Chief Minister of Telangana, has been the head of the state ever since it was founded on June 2, 2014.

Comparatively, the BJP has insignificant influence in the state given that its current strength in the 119-seat Assembly stands at just 5. Even the Congress didn’t fare so well in the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections, the Rahul Gandhi-led party garnered a mere 13 seats.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi boasts of good regional influence in Telangana but the performance of his party in the previous state elections was mediocre. AIMIM has 7 seats in the state assembly.

In the previous assembly elections, K Chandrasekhar-led TRS annihilated all the competition and stormed to power in the then newly-found Telangana. TRS beat the majority mark by a mile by winning a spectacular 90 seats and formed the government.

Riding high on the immense popularity that KCR enjoys in the state, last month he took a bold decision to dissolve the state assembly, just 9 months before his term was to end.

