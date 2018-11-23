Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Congress veteran leader Sonia Gandhi ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana addressed a public rally on Friday and hit out at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and former state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Taking a dig the KCR, Sonia Gandhi said that it was unfortunate that ever since after Telangana was formed, it fell into the hands of those who only cared for themselves.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Congress veteran leader Sonia Gandhi ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana addressed a public rally on Friday and hit out at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and former state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Taking a dig the KCR, Sonia Gandhi said that it was unfortunate that ever since after Telangana was formed, it fell into the hands of those who only cared for themselves. Speaking at a poll rally in Telangana’s Medchal ahead of December 7 assembly elections, Sonia Gandhi said that a mother knows how it was important to take care of a newborn baby, however, it was unfortunate that after the birth of Telangana, its responsibility fell into the wrong hands.

Former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had dissolved the Telangana assembly on September 6, 2018, almost a year before completing its full term. Justifying his reason before dissolving the assembly, and holding early elections in the state, K Chandrashekar Rao had said that it was a sacrifice for the betterment of the people. Rao had said that his government was being discouraged to continue on the path of development and accused the opposition for that and decided to dissolve the assembly.

Mothers know how important it is to look after a newborn baby. It is unfortunate that after the birth of Telangana, your responsibility fell into the hands of those who cared for themselves, but not for you: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Medchal. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ll3RPIVfgg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

When people of Telangana dreamed of forming the state, it was Sonia Gandhi Ji who stood by the people. If Telangana was formed, it was the public who formed it with their sweat and blood. Sonia Gandhi Ji also had a hand in its formation: Rahul Gandhi in Medchal. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/pZ8Di4NgVf — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Popularly known as KCR, Chandrashekar Rao had said that the decision to dissolve the assembly and seek fresh elections before the scheduled one was for the benefit for the people of the state and to proceed in the path of development. There were reports that the Rao’s party was looking for an alliance with the BJP in the state, however, these reports were denied by Rao party.

