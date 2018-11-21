Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP quits party ahead of state assembly elections: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Chevalla Vishweswar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday, November 21, ahead of state assembly elections 2018, which are scheduled to take place on December 7. In a 3-page letter, he mentioned 5 reasons why he chose to quit the party.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP quits party ahead of state assembly elections: Ahead of state assembly elections 2018, a lawmaker named K Vishweswar Reddy stepped down from Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday, November 21, amid speculations that he going to the join the party’s old rival, Congress, said media reports. An engineer-turned-politician, Reddy joined the state ruling party in 2013 and hails from highly-influential Reddy community. Sources have pointed out that Reddy is likely to join Congress when Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi visits the state this month. The denouement comes at a time when assembly elections are scheduled to take place on December 7.

The decision to leave the party is Reddy’s anguish which he enunciated in a letter to the party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. He mentioned ideological reasons that added up to more decry of the party. In his letter, he mentioned 5 reasons why he chose to leave the party, media reports said the Chevella MP was upset with the party for ignoring him because of transport minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy. While there are also speculations that another lawmaker Seetharam Naik would quit as well.

While Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been at loggerheads ahead of state assembly elections and have been persistent on blaming each other, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in his bid to form an anti-BJP front recently claimed that Indian politics is traditionally guided by political compulsion and it is imperative to forge an alignment with the Congress to defeat the ruling party.

Earlier this week, Naidu also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and asserted in order to save democracy and the nation it is important to forge an anti-BJP front.

