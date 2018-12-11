In the state where Muslims constitute 12.7% of the total population of the state, their impact on electoral politics is a given. The results might set TRS as the single largest party, but on Monday when the Prajakutami met governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and submitted a representation that it will form the next government if it wins the elections. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met caretaker CM Chandrasekhar Rao to set off speculation that TRS was seeking AIMIM's support in case of a hung Assembly.

In the state where Muslims constitute 12.7% of the total population of the state, their impact on electoral politics is a given. In Tenlangana, where Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is leading on more than 90 seats, it’s being speculated that Muslims entirely voted in favour of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao shunning the Congress-led Prajakutami alliance comprising of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

The results might set TRS as the single largest party, but on Monday when the Prajakutami met governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and submitted a representation that it will form the next government if it wins the elections. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met caretaker CM Chandrasekhar Rao to set off speculation that TRS was seeking AIMIM’s support in case of a hung Assembly.

According to a report on the Wire, the rural Muslims of the state have been a traditional votebank of the Congress and seeing the alliance they were likely to vote for Congress again, however going by the results, even the traditional vote bank of the Congress seems to have drifted from the party.

Political pundits called KCR’s move to dissolve the assembly 8 months ahead of its tenure as a big gamble, but KCR was firm that simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will not help TRS properly highlight the welfare and developmental works undertaken in the last four years.

Ahead of the elections, Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel met a number of Muslim intellectuals to influence votes, but reports suggest they were never going to influence the voters, as the there was a firm belief among the Muslims that Congress was not in the position to form government. Part of the reason of their conviction is based on AIMIM’s full support to the ruling TRS.

On one hand, the Muslim dissertation of Congress can be seen as affirmation of AIMIM chief Assaduddin owaisi’s political stand that Congress only comes to muslims for votes and not for development. On the other, it can be seen in the context of Chandrasekhar Rao’s developmental schemes that benefited the Muslim people.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More