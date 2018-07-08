Relatives of the Telangana-based student are raising funds to bring back the body of the student, who was shot dead in Kansas City on Friday evening, July 5. The victim’s cousin, Raghu Chowdavaram created a GoFundMe account and already collected $25,000 in three hours.

A 24-year-old Telangana-based student studying at the United States’s University of Missouri was shot dead inside a restaurant by a suspected robber in Kansas City, on Friday, July 5. The victim’s body is still in the US. To get his body back to India, the relative of Sharath Koppu, are raising money through crowdfunding. Initially, it was started by the victim’s cousin, who created GoFundMe account on Saturday to collect money to get back his body. It raised $25,000 in three hours.

His cousin Raghu Chowdavaram wrote about him that he had the same dreams as everyone else. his sense of humour was great, and he always made people laugh. Adding to the grim incident he said, Little did anybody know that “life is about to take a big unfortunate turn on a fateful day of July 6, 2018.”

After getting the tragic information about his son’s demise, the victim’s father had earlier appealed to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana’s NRI minister KT Rama Rao to help in bringing the victim’s body to India.

Koppu was in Kansas City, Missouri for higher studies and was residing at 5303 Charlotte Street Apartment. According to the media reports, the chancellor of the University named C Mouli Aggarwal is also of an Indian.

