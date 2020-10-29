Ex-MP and daughter Of KCR Kalvakuntla Kavitha took oath in the Legislative council speaker’s chamber in presence of members and representatives of Telangana Government. She took oath in a ceremony held in the Speaker’s Chamber at Legislative Council, Hyderabad. Ministers, MLAs of TRS Party and members of legislative council marked their presence in support of her. Legislative council saw hustle after the Assembly session once again as many came together to attend the oath-taking ceremony of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at Speakers’ Chamber in Legislative Council today in Hyderabad.

Daughter of Telangana CM, Kalvakuntla Kavitha was elected as the MLC local bodies after securing a record victory of 89% of the total votes polled. Legislative Council that saw a huge support as she takes on her new role.

The elections that were to be held on April 7, 2020, following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy were postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown. A fresh date was announced on September 25, 2020, that scheduled the election on October 9, 2020. The results were announced on October 12, 2020 that announced a clear sweep by Kavitha.

Also read: Delhi chokes as air quality turns ‘severe’, Kejriwal launches ‘Green Delhi’ app

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav on ‘Prince of Jungle Raj’ jibe: Should have spoken on Bihar package

After the swearing in, Kavitha later took to Twitter to thank the party and the local body representatives who believed in her and supported her through the elections. She tweeted, “Took oath as Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts local bodies MLC. I humbly thank my party for the opportunity and the local body representatives who have elected me for this position. Many of her party leaders hope that she is going to be minister soon in her father’s cabinet.

Also read: ‘Our military posture was very offensive’: Former IAF Chief on Abhinandan’s release