At least 52 people are feared dead and several injured after a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge on the Kondagattu ghat road in Jagtial district on Tuesday. According to reports coming in the bus was carrying pilgrims from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu to Jagtial.
The incident occurred near Shanivarapet village and police suspect failure of brakes that led to the accident. According to reports, more than 24 passengers died on the spot with bodies still being recovered.
