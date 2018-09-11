At least 52 people are feared dead and several injured after a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge on the Kondagattu ghat road in Jagtial district on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Shanivarapet village and police suspect failure of brakes that led to the accident.

At least 52 people are feared dead and several injured after a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge on the Kondagattu ghat road in Jagtial district on Tuesday. According to reports coming in the bus was carrying pilgrims from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu to Jagtial.

The incident occurred near Shanivarapet village and police suspect failure of brakes that led to the accident. According to reports, more than 24 passengers died on the spot with bodies still being recovered.

Telangana: 10 people killed and more than 20 people injured in state-run RTC bus accident near Kondaagattu, today. All the injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. pic.twitter.com/vIjTFZzMCx — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

Shocked to learn about the bus accident in Jagtial, Telangana. Thoughts with the bereaved families and those injured. I understand local authorities are making efforts to rescue and help passengers who have suffered #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 11, 2018

