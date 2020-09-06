On Saturday, a vehicle in the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu met with a minor accident near Dandu Malkapur village of Choutuppal Mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to TDP sources, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the convoy was en-route from Amravati in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana.

Sources said that a cow had appeared on the road in the middle of the road as the convoy was moving, due to which, the driver of the escort vehicle had to suddenly apply the brakes and met with an accident. The car did not collide with the cow, however, another car that was behind collided with their car.

Naidu, who was in another vehicle in the convoy, did not receive any injuries. However, the other car’s bonnet was completely damaged. Fortunately, nobody had any serious injuries after the accident.

The sources added that nobody sustained injuries in the accident and the damaged vehicle was replaced with another one.

