Once again, speculations have been doing the rounds that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may announce the dissolution of state Assembly today. KCR has called an all-party meeting on Thursday and asked all his cabinet members to attend the meeting on Saturday. It has also been reported that KCR and his cabinet colleagues will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan to submit a copy of the cabinet resolution on the dissolution of the state assembly.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has once again added to the speculations on the dissolution of State Assembly after he summoned a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 6. It has been repeatedly reported that Telangana CM KCR will recommend dissolution of the state assembly and expecting early polls in the state. Reports quoting a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) functionary said that KCR has asked all his cabinet members to be available during the meeting. Besides this, it has also been reported that KCR and his cabinet colleagues will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan to submit a copy of the cabinet resolution on the dissolution of the state assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, August 2, TRS garnered several headlines as with its one-of-its-kind “mother of all meetings” in Ranga Reddy district, around 25km away from the capital city of Hyderabad. Thousands of TRS leaders and cadres joined the mega rally where KCR was predicted to take a decision on the assembly dissolution. However, the meeting ended without taking any decision on the dissolution of the assembly.

ALSO READ: Section 377 hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on gay sex petition today

It has been highly predicted that the TRS chief is eyeing on the early polls in Telangana. Also, if the state polls in Telangana will take place in the month of December i.e. with the other four states, it will give TRS enough time to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the elections in the state are scheduled to take place in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday is also expected to make some serious administrative decision like the announcement of interim relief for state government employees. Besides this, KCR is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on September 7.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More