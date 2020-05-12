The water friendship between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seems to be overdue to water fight on the Srisailam project. The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said that the unilateral decision of Andhra Pradesh government to construct a new lift irrigation scheme to lift Krishna water from the Srisailam Project is highly objectionable. He said the decision taken by the AP government is against the AP State Reorganization Act. The CM declared that a legal fight would be initiated against the project to stop it, as it would be severely against the interests of the Telangana State. The CM instructed the officials concerned to file a complaint against the AP Government decision in the Krishna Water Management Board on behalf of the Telangana State government. Sri KCR pointed out that taking a unilateral decision on the inter-state Srisailam project water issue, planning construction of a new project without the consent from the Apex Committee as the mistakes committed by the AP Government. He made it clear the project would be stopped by the Telangana government and it would put in a fight without any compromise.

The AP government, which decided to construct a new Lift Irrigation project to lift 3 TMC of water from the Srisailam project, had already issued a GO in this regard. The CM held a high-level review meeting on this at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. Ministers Sri Etela Rajender, Sri Mohammed Ali, Sri Srinivas Goud, Sri Niranjan Reddy, Sri Jagdeesh Reddy, Sri Puvvada Ajay, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Sri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Government’s Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma, Irrigation Advisor Sri SK Joshi, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, Irrigation Principal Secretary Sri Rajath Kumar, E-in-C Sri Muralidhar, AG Sri BS Prasad, Additional AG Sri Ramchander Rao, Legal Consultant Sri Ravindra Rao, retired engineers Sri Shyam Prasad Reddy, Sri Chandramouli, CMO Secretary Ms. Smita Sabharwal, OSD Sri Sridhar Deshpande, Irrigation senior engineers participated. They have discussed at length about the proposed project by the AP government. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said since the proposed project by the AP was against the interests of the Telangana state, a legal battle would be initiated to raise the objection and thwart the project.

“The AP State Reorganization Act had clearly stipulated that if new irrigation projects are planned in AP or Telangana state they should get clearance from the Apex Committee. But the AP government did not get any approval from the Apex Committee. Srisailam project is AP and Telangana state’s combined project. Water from these projects should be utilised by both the States. But the AP government without even consulting the Telangana state has decided to lift water from the Srisailam project and issued a GO in this regard. This is highly objectionable. If Krishna water is diverted by the AP government, then united Palamuru, Nalgonda, Rangareddy districts will face a water crisis for both drinking and agriculture purposes. Hence, we file a complaint with the KRMB to issued directives to stop the project from construction,” the CM clarified.

Also Read: 2G mobile data services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today

“The Telangana State government had extended a friendly hand to the AP stating that river waters should be utilised for the benefit of farmers in both the states setting aside all the differences, disputes of the past. I have taken the initiative by saying there should not be any ego or water basin problems in utilizing the water. It is very painful that despite this, the AP government declared a new scheme without even consulting with the Telangana state to lift water from the Srisailam project unilaterally. This dented the very spirit with which water should be utilised by the two stats with mutual cooperation. There is no compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of the State. We will put up a relentless legal fight to stop this project under any circumstances,” the CM declared.

The CM also instructed the official to approach the Supreme Court on the matter as there was a delay happening in the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal. Constructions of projects are going on in the State to utilise 950 TMC of the State share of the Godavari water. Telangana state needs more water. Water is needed for drinking water needs, industrial needs, and for power plants. Hence the CM instructed the officials to request the Centre to allocate 600 TMC of water from the Godavari River Surplus water. He also instructed the officials to complete the forthwith Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme to lift 2 TMC of water daily.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App