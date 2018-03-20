Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has raised the amount of financial aid under the marriage schemes Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak for deprived girls in the state of Telangana. Earlier, the sum of aid granted was 75,116, which has now been revised to Rs 1 lakh.

Under the marriage scheme for underprivileged girls in the state, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has raised the financial assistance from Rs 75,116 to Rs 1.116 lakh. On account of this, the Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy and other women MLAs of the state have extended greetings to the CM Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister made the announcement with an effect of the hike during the assembly on March 19, 2018. He said that the scheme had been providing assistance to poor families to marry off their daughters with a sum of Rs. Rs 51,000.

According to CM Chandrasekhar Rao, the running schemes Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak were launched in October 2014. People belonging to SC, ST, and minority were the initial beneficiaries under this scheme. However, in the year 2017, the scheme was further made available for the BC and EBC families, and the assistance offered was increased to Rs 75,166. And as per the latest reforms, the scheme will grant an additional amount of Rs. 24,894 to the last revised amount equating it to one lakh rupees. CM Chandrasekhar Rao said that marriage is a costly affair and while studying the effects of poverty the severity of situation obligated them to launch the schemes in October 2014.

ALSO READ: Missing 19-year-old trekker’s body found in deep trench in Himachal Pradesh

CM Chandrasekhar Rao said, “The girl has to be at least 18 years old for her family to be able to avail of the benefits of these schemes. This has helped prevent child marriages to a large extent. Marriages performed after receiving the benefits of this scheme get legal recognition as well as the recognition of the government,” the CM said. As per reports reveal, more than 3,60,000 people have benefited under the scheme till now. Apart from providing financial aid, the scheme has also supported prevention of child marriages in the state.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment case: JNU students clash with cops; demand arrest of accused professor

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App