Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao extends lockdown till May 7 in view to new cases who returned from Delhi's Markaz.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, April 19, extended the lockdown in the state till May 7 as against May 3, the end of the national lockdown’s second phase as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Telangana CM said due to Delhi’s Markaz returnees new cases have been detected. So the state government has decided to continue lockdown even after May 3. He added that a cabinet review meet will be held on May 5 to decide whether lockdown should be to continued or not.

Telangana cabinet also decided to extend #Lockdown till 7th May Police personnel who have been terrific frontline warriors in the fight against #Corona have been given a 10% increase in gross salaries 👍 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2020

The Chief Minister said strict lockdown will be implemented in red zones (containment zones) and ruled out any question of relaxations.

The state government will deal with the situation strictly and even if the Central government will allow flights, the travellers will not get a single cab in Telangana, he said.

KCR told the media that all foreign returnees, who had tested positive, have been discharged. The state government directed Telangana’s private educational institutes to collect only tuition fee and not any other charges. If any institute forced parents for other charges, the government will cancel its recognition, the CM said.

Answering a question related to eatables provided by the government, KCR said every ration card holder will get 12 kg rice per person and Rs 1500 per family for the month of May.

In view of recent incident of coronavirus spread by a pizza delivery boy, KCR said no food delivery will be allowed and advised people to eat home-made food.

The Telangana CM also ruled out allowing any religious congregation during the lockdown arises.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App