Telangana minister KT Rama Rao's remark that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make a political announcement in state cabinet meeting has triggered speculations of early Assembly polls. If this happens, polls in Telangana will be held along with four other states this December.

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce the dissolution of State Assembly for early polls, according to various media reports. The speculations are at rife that this decision will be taken in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting called by the Chief Minister. The Telangana state cabinet will meet at 1:00pm tomorrow ahead of a mammoth public meeting in Ranga Reddy district. When asked about the meeting, KCR’s colleague in the cabinet and his son, KT Rama Rao said that political announcements can be made tomorrow.

The term of TRS government is till May 2019 and elections in Telangana should happen along with 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But if chief minister announces the dissolution of State Assembly, elections in Telangana will be held in December this year, along with four other states – Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana got separated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and KCR is the first Chief Minister of state. Meanwhile, various media reports have claimed that BJP president Amit Shah has conveyed to the state leaders to be prepared for early polls in Telangana. September 2 is the fourth-anniversary of Telangana’s formation. Reports say that TRS wants to utilise this occasion to showcase its government’s achievements in the last 4 years.

