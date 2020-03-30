Even if corona positive cases crossed 70 in Telangana , the CM of telangana is very much hopeful that the state is going to become corona free by 7th April. He says all the suspects and corona positive persons are going to be recovered and discharged soon. The CM himself admit that there are 25,937 people are in isolation 70 positive cases so far , 11 tested negative and if they are tested negative again , we will send them home.

The CM of telangana KCR said The Govt buys all the crop of farmers, no need to worry. They need not come to cities or market yards- we will give coupons and buy in an orderly manner. If you go in groups, police will beat. The Govt has given the orders to police like that. It’s not their mistake and they are acting on the direction of the government only.

The CM said We will bring Bihari Hamaalis (workers) for crops since there are not here now (they went to Bihar for holi festival and struck there). Our Telangana people are not even 5 percentage of them.

So we are negotiating with Bihar and central Govt to get them somehow. They are like our family members – we give ration to u even if u don’t have ration cards here. We will take care if ur health too.

He lambasted on the Indonesian religious preachers by saying those idiots brought Corona virus to Telangana State. 10 people belonging to Indonesia were tested positive in Telangana. they had toured many places of religious worship and preached large gatherings too. When asked by reporters about the financial condition of the state he told A total of 12 thousand crores Rupees revenue has to come into the state treasury, but due to coronavirus lockdown, there ha benn no income for the state since March 15th. we may not pay MLA’s salaries, and if necessary, we may cut off Govt employees salaries too. We are in crisis now. Everyone should cooperate with the government. This is not the luxury time, we should eat less in the time of crisis.

KCR’s appeal came on a day when incidents of migrant workers hitting the roads in the state borders asked them to return to their places in hyderabad. No hostel will be shut down. The state government has released Rs 25,000 crore to Civil Supplies Department for procuring paddy and Rs 3,500 crore to Markfed (Cooperative Marketing Federation) for procuring maize.He criticised the persons who spread rumours in social media on coronavirus. and he warned them that the govt will take stringent action against them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App