After facing constant life threats from the Maoists, Telangala chief minister CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to replace his three-year-old bulletproof Mercedez Benz bus with an all-new Rs 7 crore bus. The new bus will be acting as a primary mode of transport while the old bus will act as an addition to his fleet. The new buss will be procured after it was stated that the Telangana CM was receiving several death threats.

Just a few days after at least 10 guerrillas were killed in an encounter on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border by the security forces, several reports suggested that life threats have been issued to the Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, for his action against the Maoists. In order to safeguard the chief minister from an unfortunate incident, the Home Department of the state has decided to beef up the security of the minister by procuring a new bulletproof bus. As per reports, Maoists threatened to target TRS leaders following the killing of guerrillas in an encounter in the state.

Reports suggest that the new bus that will be used by the Telangala CM Rao will be fully equipped with all the latest technology and features, aimed to provide a luxurious and safe travel. The bus, specially made for the Telangala CM will be procured by the roads and buildings (R&B) department. The estimated cost of the bus is said to be around Rs 7 crore. Sources claim that the bus will be used by the chief minister for state touring purposes.

The new bus will be replacing the three-year-old Rs 5 crore worth bulletproof Mercedes Benz bus, which was put into use from 2014. The new Rs 7 crore bus will be acting as an additional mode of transport for the Telangana chief minister. The new bus will have more security features and will be the primary bus for the CM with the older one kept as standby. As per the official sources, on Monday the R&B department held a meeting with senior officials. Following the meet, the officials decided to invite tenders for the new bulletproof bus. A committee has also been formed for the same.

Commenting on the matter, a senior official of the transport department said that the committee will look into all the required features of the new bullet and mine-proof bus and will send the proposal to GAD for final approval. It would take a minimum two to three months to get the bus ready after finalising the tenders. While a helicopter will be the primary mode of transport for the elections, the CM will use the bullet-proof bus for an extended stay in the districts while touring the state.

