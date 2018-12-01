Chandrashekhar Rao attacks a man over Muslim quota question: Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief Chandrashekhar Rao during an election meeting on Thursday, November 29, in state's Asifabad district, riposted angrily to a question on Muslim quota. The incident came to light after a man asked him about the 12% quota to Muslims in the state.

Chandrashekhar Rao attacks a man over Muslim quota question: Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and state caretaker chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao sparked controversy ahead of state assembly elections 2018, during an election meeting on Thursday, November 29, in state’s Asifabad district, when he riposted angrily to a question on Muslim quota. The incident came to light after a man asked the TRS chief about the 12% quota to Muslims in the state.

To this, infuriated Rao reportedly asked the man why is he in a hurry? and Tere Baap ko bolunga na (I will talk to your father). He angrily asked the man is he planning to do any tamasha (drama). Taking the matter over Twitter, its arch-rival Telangana Congress in a tweet wrote, that KCR is clearly acting as a dictator and he is answerable to the people of the this newly created state. In a democracy, there is no space for haughtiness and dictatorship, he added.

Another leader of the rival party Mohammed Azharuddin, who was also lately named as the named Telangana Congress working president asserted that Rao should apologise for his offensive remarks.

This is not the first time the TRS chief has triggered controversy, last week he slammed BJP national president Amit Shah for opposing his Cabinet’s proposal of 12% quota to Muslims in the state. Rao further added that he will vehemently strive for increased quotas of Muslims and Scheduled Tribes.

The proposal to give 12% quota to Muslims in Telangana came into being in 2017, which granted 17% relaxation to Muslims in the state in government jobs and educational institutes, who are economically and socially backward, the proposal awaits Narendra Modi-led government’s approval.

