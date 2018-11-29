On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not allowing and passing the reservation resolutions for Muslims and tribals in the state. The TRS chief in an election rally at Sangareddy said that India is not one's grandfather or father's jagir (estate).

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday comes out all guns blazing at the Center and target’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that India is not one’s grandfather or father’s jagir (estate). The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said this while addressing a public gathering in Sangareddy. In his speech, in Telugu, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said that India is a democratic country, not your father or grand father’s estate. In an anguished manner, TRS chief asked how many more days will you be in power?

“Is India your grandfather and father’s estate (jagir)? This is a democracy. How many days will you be in power?” said Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. On the ongoing| reservation controversy, the TRS chief lashed out at the Prime Minister for not allowing the state to increase the reservation percentage for tribals and Muslims. He added that the Telangana Assembly and his cabinet has passed the resolutions to increase the reservation percentage for the increasing population of tribals and Muslims.

“I not only went to Delhi to hand over these resolutions but wrote 30 letters to the Centre. The Ministers also went to Delhi to meet Modi and make a request. Now they are saying they will neither do it nor allow others to do it,” said KCR.

