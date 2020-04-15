Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that the government is ready to conduct tests on any number of people and offer treatment to people who are suffering from the Corona Virus. He denied allegations of a shortage of n 95 masks and PPE Kits. he said all these are rumours. The CM made it clear that as per the guidelines given by the Centre, lockdown in the State would continue till April 20 as it is. He desired that the initiative shown by the people’s representatives, cooperation extended by people for the implementation of lockdown and assistance to the poor should continue.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on the measures taken to contain the Coronavirus spread, implementation of the lockdown, assistance given to the poor, procurement of the agriculture produce, Central government guidelines and other issues at Pragathi Bhavan. Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Finance) Sri Ramakrishna Rao and others attended.

CM KCR said that to contain the spread of Coronavirus, lockdown in the state had been implemented well. People have extended their excellent cooperation. People should continue their support in the days to come. As per the guidelines given by the Centre, lockdown in the State would continue till April 20, as it is. Later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be done. People should support the lockdown as they are doing now,” the CM said.

“Based on those who are suffering from Corona, 259 Containment Centre is opened in the State and they are managed effectively. Stringent measures are taken so that the virus does not spread. We have adequate test kits to conduct tests on any number of people in the State. There is no scarcity of the PPE Kits in the State. We have so far 2.25 Lakh PPE kits. The number will increase to 5 Lakh shortly. We have placed orders for another 5 Lakh kits. In all, the state will have 10 Lakh PPE Kits. As on date in the State, we have 3.25 Lakh N95 Masks. The number will increase to 5 Lakh very soon. We have placed orders for another 5 Lakh N95 Masks. With this, our state will have 10 Lakh N95 Masks. Besides this, Ventilators, other medical equipment, number of doctors, other medical staff, hospitals, beds and all are ready. So far 20,000 beds are already. Even if the patients increase to one lakh, the government made all arrangements for their treatment. The Telangana government is ready to wage a battle against the Coronavirus,” the CM declared.

“The Public representatives have taken a lot of initiative in monitoring the assistance given to the poor, procurement of the agriculture produce. Sarpanches, municipal Chairpersons, Mayors, Counsellors, Corporators, MLAs, Ministers are working with commitment. This work should go on. Educate the people. Ensure that the government policies and programs are reaching the people. Except for Medical and Health and Municipal administration Ministers, the rest of ministers, MLAs should remain in their districts, constituencies and monitor the situation,” the CM urged.

“The government has taken several measures so that no one in the state should suffer from hunger or starvation. The government announced cash prizes for those who are working very hard. These are all received by the beneficiaries. For every poor family, we have deposited Rs 1500 cash in the banks in their accounts. The programme to distribute 12 Kg of rice has almost completed. The cash incentives announced by the government for the sanitary workers, municipal, gram Panchayat staff and 10 per cent additional pay to the medical staff have reached them. Since sanitation works should continue in the villages and urban areas without any break, for all the gram panchayats in the State for April month Rs 308 Crore, for all municipal corporations, municipalities Rs 148 crore is released,” the CM announced.

