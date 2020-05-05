Telangana Chief Minister KCR has extended lockdown till May 29 along with some relaxations. The government confirmed that the liquor shops will remain open in all zones from tomorrow.

CM has said that the mortality rate in Telananga is very low than the national average . it is a great achievement. They informed the center about Nizamuddin event. Soon Telangana will flatten the curve and all areas in Red and Orange zone will be turned into the green zone and the vaccine will be ready by August or September from Telangana’s Genome valley. Also, first containment zone was formed in Karimnagar of Telangana where the Indonesians reached. Mumbai kind of situation should not happen in Hyderabad. We heard hundreds of cases in Mumbai so we need to be careful or the community spread will happen.

There is no other relaxations given by central govt in Red zones, complete curfew has been announced from 7 pm to 6 am.

Stamps and registrations department will work from Wednesday – sand mining will start from tomorrow, it is used for construction activities

RTA offices will be opened.

– SSC exams will be conducted as per the guidelines of the High court

– some shops will be opened in Green and orange zones but not in red zones.

The CM said we should live with Coronavirus by taking all precautions . 25 crores of rupees are spared for young advocates who started practice in recent years. the modalities will be finalized by the Chief Justice of Telangana.

On labour: we give ration and money to 7.5 lakh migrant labour on par with the people of Telangana. The migrant labours are the children of Telangana and part of the development of the state. those who want to go to their native states can go and come back later. We arranged trains. Telangana Government has sent 5 trains to Bihar, one to Jarkhand one to Rajasthan two to Uttar Pradesh and another two trains to Madhya Pradesh.

The CM said the liquor shops will be opened from tomorrow onwards. 16 percent of the increase in the liquor . if the people violate the physical distance and mask rule, no liquor is sold to such persons. The govt is very strict with the shops too if any shops violate the rule, such will be seized in minutes.

RTC services won’t be operational as per the orders of the central government. The central government has ordered not to ply the public transport in orange and red zones so we cannot run buses in Green zones alone. We will think over it on 15th of this month, KCR said.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaTUB-wvpqg

