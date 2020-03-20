The chief minister of Telangana KCR held a detailed talk with Prime Minister Modi through video conference. He has asked the PM to take stringent measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the nation. KCR spoke at the videoconference on Friday evening conducted by the PM on the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The chief minister of Telangana KCR held a detailed talk with Prime Minister Modi through video conference. He has asked the PM to take stringent measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the nation. The CM emphasized the need to make decisions across the nation to stop the virus and asked for a stoppage of international flights for some time and he expressed readiness to work with the center since Telangana is one of the worst affected states in India.

Chandrashekhar Rao has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to utilize lab facilities at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here to test the Corona Virus presence in patients.

The CM brought to the notice of the PM that Lab facilities at the CCMB can be utilized for conducting tests for a large number of patient’s blood samples from any place in the country. He said that the CCMB was under the Centre’s control. The CCMB conducts the life sciences research. If an opportunity is given to conduct tests for the Coronavirus, a thousand samples can be tested at one go at the CCMB. The CM brought this matter to the PM’s notice.

KCR spoke at the videoconference on Friday evening conducted by the PM on the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The CM explained measures taken by the Telangana state government and also offered some suggestions to the PM on the measures to be taken. In this context, the CM spoke about the CCMB.

The CM said that in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, passengers come from foreign countries in large numbers and they have to be thoroughly checked. He wanted more focus should be made for these cities and appropriate measures should be taken in this regard. Since the chances of virus spreading are more with these passengers from abroad, international flights should be cancelled for some time in the country, the CM suggested.

Since a large number of people in the country travel by rail, tests should be conducted at the railway stations. High sanitation should be maintained in the railway coaches and at the railway stations. The CM said all measures were taken in Telangana State to prevent people from gathering in large numbers. Festivals like Sri Ram Navami, Jagne Ki Raat and celebrations connected to them were cancelled. The CM assured the PM that the state government would work with the Centre to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App