Telangana CM KCR became angry with people who violated the shutdown rules. He asked the Public to strictly follow lockdown & night curfew, Or else get ready to face consequences. He said that If rules are not followed, 24 hours curfew will be imposed Or shoot-at-sight order will be issued….Or govt will take help of Army for furthur action. He said that Till now 36 positive cases in Telangana and asked All MLA’s & Corporators should come forward & give awareness in public. KCR warned if any persons escapes from quarantine, such person’s passport will be seized and suspended.

The chief minister of Telangana said 7 pm to 6am no one should come to stage , complete curfew at night . if anyone has emergency work , dail 100 police will come and help such people in need. All kinds of shops including groceries should be closed by 6pm itself. no exception to anyone at night except media people.

The CM held an elaborate press conferance in his Pragati Bhavan and asked the media persons to cooperate with the Govt in the time of need and ordered all the people’s representatives to work hard and create awareness among public on corona virus. The CM held video conferance with all district magistrates and SPs before the press meet and ordered to take the lockdown very seriously and take the passports of the people who are already in the home quarantine. The CM told the officials to close all state borders strictly and not to allow anyone to enter . He told the people not to venture out such people will be caught at police checkposts and face problems later .

The CM of Telangana said he takes the word of Prime minister very seriously and maintain the lockdown since Telangana is one of the worst affected states of India . And lockdown will continue as per PM’s words. The State government has taken this decision under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, and a notification has already been issued . But he said there are some relaxations for villagers who work in the fields but they also should maintain social distancing.

