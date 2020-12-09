Stating that the Central Vista is long overdue, Telangana CM said that the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past.

Chief Minister Of Telangana , K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi on the occasion of laying foundation for the prestigious Central Vista project in New Delhi. In a letter to the PM, the CM stated, ”I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista.”

Stating that the Central Vista is long over due, the CM said the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past.

The CM felt that the new Central Vista project would be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. The CM wished speedy completion of the prestigious and nationally important project.

The support by the Telangana Chief Minister to the Central Vista project comes after GHMC bitter campaign and at a time when the KCR has sanctioned Rs 617 crores for a brand new secretariat building.

When the state BJP leaders of Telangana are accusing KCR for each and everything , the CM praises Modi for his deeds. Some political analysts feel that KCR won’t conduct any anti BJP conclave as announced before GHMC polls.

