KCR’s daughter and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita has alleged that the centre is not procuring paddy from Telangana farmers and has refused the purchase, thus flouting the promise.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is leading a protest in the national capital today demanding a one nation-one paddy procurement policy. Telangana Rashtra Samithi party MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other elected representatives of the urban and local bodies are also protesting against the Central government. KCR has been joined by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. TRS has alleged that the Centre’s paddy procurement policy is discriminatory and affects around 61 lakh farmers and their families.

KCR’s daughter and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita, who is in Delhi to protest against the Centre’s paddy procurement policy, spoke to the media and said that their farmers are not getting the right price and request the Central government to procure their crop. Demanding a common procurement policy, she said that Rakesh Tikait had earlier talked to CM KCR over agricultural issues and has come to support them today.

Speaking about the state of farmers across India, she said earlier said that the whole country knows that if farmers once again sit on the streets of Delhi, then the central government will have to bow down and eventually listen to the farmers. She added that the central government should not once again create a situation of confrontation with the farmers.

Accusing the Centre of anti-Telangana policies, KCR’s daughter expressed that the farmer does not belong to any state but the whole country and the government should not discriminate between state and state.