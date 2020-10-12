Former MP and daughter of Telangana CM KCR, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is all set to make her come back in active politics. Kavitha managed to secure a landmark victory by obtaining 728 votes out of 823 votes polled, 10 votes were found to be invalid in total.

Her opponents from the INC and BJP were out of the race during counting itself when they failed to secure their respective deposits. The return of Kavitha in active politics and especially Nizamabad after a year and a half has received massive public support. Her candidature was celebrated and welcomed by the party cadre and people in general.

The record victory of former Member of Parliament Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the recent legislative council election has set the stage for her entry into state politics. This is indicative of the acceptance that she has received and the larger roles within the state and the party that she is ready to accept. Kavitha has secured over 88% of the votes in the recent polling when the voter turnout had crossed the 99% mark. This bye-election has led to the opening of new doors for the former Member of Parliament.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha who was seen fulfilling her duties as a leader and responsible citizen of India during the nationwide Lockdown has been at the centre of public attention due to her remarkable efforts to ease the pain and suffering that was felt by many. Many eyes were set to see the political evolution of Kavitha, her triumph in the recent polls have led to a massive show of interest by many political stakeholders in the state.

The election that was to be held on April 7 2020, following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy was postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown. A fresh date was announced on September 25 2020, that scheduled the election on October 9, 2020.

