The CM held a review meeting on the new Secretariat Building Complex here on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan.

Ministers Sri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Sri Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Government’s Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Sri S Narsing Rao, CMO Officials Ms Smita Sabharwal, Sri Bhoopal Reddy, R&B E-in-Cs Sri Ganapathi Reddy, Sri Ravinder Rao, Officials Sri Madhusudhan Reddy, Vaastu Advisor Sri Suddala Sudhakar Teja, Oscar-Ponni Architects attended.

Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR said that in the new Secretariat, the Chambers of Ministers, Chief Secretary, secretaries, Advisors all the facilities to be created.

The CM suggested that in all the floors, there should be a Dining Hall, Meeting Hall, Place for the Visitors and parking for all the vehicles should be provided.