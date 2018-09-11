The Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Communist Party of India on Tuesday announced an alliance in Telangana to end Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's reign in the state. The alliance has also written to governor SL Narsimhan demanding President's rule till elections are held.

The Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Communist Party of India on Tuesday announced an alliance in Telangana in what can be termed as a united Opposition’s bid to end Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reign in the state. The alliance has also written to Governor ESL Narasimhan demanding President’s rule till elections are held.

Chandrasekhar Rao had dissolved the state assembly saying that the decision was taken for the welfare of the people, to maintain growth rate and to protect the state from political fragility. He had also announced candidates for 105 constituencies in the state’s total 119. In the dissolved assembly, Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti had 90 MLAs, the Congress had 13 MLAs, the rest had less than 10 seats.

The alliance between the Congress, the TDP and the CPI could make a dent in the TRS chances as a fractious opposition had been one of the key reasons for the dissolution in a bid to take advantage of it. Reports were also doing the rounds that Rao had gone in for assembly dissolution in consultation with astrologers. The caretaker Telangana chief minister is a believer in vaastu and other occult beliefs.

Once a stronghold of the Congress and its rival the TDP, the united Andhra Pradesh was divided into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014 after an Assembly resolution on February 18 that year. Hyderabad, which is in Telangana, is the common capital of the two states for 10 years while the rump Andhra Pradesh readies its capital Amaravati.

Apart from the Congress, the TRS and the TDP, the YSR Congress Party led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is also a contender along with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen led by Asaduddin Owaisi, whose brother Akbaruddin is an MLA in the dissolved Assembly.

