The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently revealed that the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He added that it should be combined effort from the public with the government as people also should cooperate. The CM also held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday discussing coronavirus spread in the State and the treatment given to the patients and implementation of the lockdown. Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) Ms. Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary Sri Ramakrishna Rao, Health University Vice-Chancellor Sri Karunakar Reddy and others attended also attended this review meet.

Talking about the current updates, on Wednesday, 30 new positive cases have been reported with three deaths in Telangana. Further in the meeting, the officials also discussed about the main reason for the increasing number of cases. It was found out that the virus is mainly spreading from those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and their their family members as per the medical reports. In all 30 new cases have been reported, out of which two are from Gandhi Hospital, one from Yashoda Hospital have lost their lives.

With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has reached 9 in the State. Initially, the transmission of the virus was from those who came from abroad and spread it in the community. Out of the whole crowd, many are recovering while many are also discharged from the hospital. But the positive cases for the past few days are all those who went to Markaz. Hence the Telangana government has decided to conduct tests to all those who went to Markaz and their family members.

The government is urging those who went to Markaz, their family members and those who came in contact with them to undergo tests. Since the virus is spreading through those who went to Markaz, they all should undergo tests without failure. CM KCR has urged the people to make the lockdown aimed at preventing the Virus a success. If people extended support for a few more days, COVID-19 spread in the Telangana State can be curbed. The CM said the government is giving top priority to the medical staff protection who are providing treatment to the coronavirus patients. The CM said the government is making arrangments for the supply of PPE Kits, N 95 Masks, Hydroxychloroquine tables, and Azithromycin tablets.

Medical kits to conduct tests are also made available. The CM said all the measures are taken to provide treatment of the patients, protection of the medical staff and measures to prevent the spread are taken by the government. The CM also met Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and explained to her about the spread of coronavirus and the measures taken by the government during these crises. Since the CM had a video conference with the PM and Governor with the President on Thursday, the CM discussed the matter with the Governor.

