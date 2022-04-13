Telangana farmers stage a protest against the Centre and dump paddy outside the home of a BJP MP.

Farmers in Telangana’s Nizamabad district staged a protest against the Centre on Tuesday, dumping paddy outside the home of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

The farmers who were protesting claimed that the Centre had betrayed them by refusing to buy paddy from them.

On the increasing aggression of the protestors, Dharmapuri claimed that the persons demonstrating outside his home were “daily-wage labourers” hired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy.

However, after Dharmapuri accusation the TRS MLA, Reddy said Telangana farmers are disgruntled with the BJP’s “step-motherly treatment,” and asked the Centre to explain the efficacy of the “One Nation One Procurement Policy”.

In the meantime, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday that the state government has agreed to buy paddy from farmers in three to four days. He urged all of the state’s farmers not to sell their crops for less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).